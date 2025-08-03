Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.950-2.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.918. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8 billion-$19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.5 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $105.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,288 shares of company stock worth $29,411,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boston Scientific stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.