J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 2,473 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,778,000 after acquiring an additional 395,160 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after acquiring an additional 304,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,275,000 after purchasing an additional 115,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,015 shares in the company, valued at $77,500,807.15. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $175,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,860,826.04. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,257 shares of company stock worth $11,575,910. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $156.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average of $181.49. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.72 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

