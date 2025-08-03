Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 150.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Trading Down 1.1%

Snap-On stock opened at $317.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $266.56 and a one year high of $373.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.00.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

