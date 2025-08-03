J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 71,486 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 174.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 71,486 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $86.98 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

