L & S Advisors Inc Sells 17,404 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $213.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.15.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

