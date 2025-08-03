Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 6,380 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VT opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.33. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $132.07.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.