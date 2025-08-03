Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

PYLD opened at $26.44 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

