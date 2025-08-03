Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9%

VOT opened at $285.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $295.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

