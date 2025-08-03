American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,787,710. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $294.25 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.17 and a 200-day moving average of $291.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

