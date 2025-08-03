Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $674.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $705.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.