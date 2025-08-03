Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 145 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of AutoZone worth $49,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in AutoZone by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,858.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,707.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,617.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $3,919.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

