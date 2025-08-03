Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.26 on October 2nd

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 66.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.