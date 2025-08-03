Avalon Trust Co Has $17.68 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Avalon Trust Co decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.4% of Avalon Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of AON by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of AON by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of AON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.21.

AON opened at $353.09 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $322.95 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.81.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

