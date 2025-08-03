Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for 2.4% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 208,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FINX opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech ETF Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

