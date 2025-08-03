The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Cut by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 2.6% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $240.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $208.13 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

