L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 51,953 Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,002.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 694,983 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,817,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,826,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 29.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,359,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,853,000 after buying an additional 538,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 293.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

