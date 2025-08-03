L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $2,881,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $280.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.07 and a 200-day moving average of $264.14. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.62 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.