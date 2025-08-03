Avalon Trust Co Has $233,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $209.29. The company has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

