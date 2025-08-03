Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

Generac Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Generac stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $197.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

