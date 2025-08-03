Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

