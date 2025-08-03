Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $15,535,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

