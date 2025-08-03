Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,253 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 564,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

