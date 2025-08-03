Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WATFree Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Waters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 5.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Waters by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $290.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $279.61 and a one year high of $423.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Waters (NYSE:WATGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.40.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

