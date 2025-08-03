Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,397 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.3% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 816 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.32.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0%

META stock opened at $750.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $701.68 and a 200-day moving average of $645.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.80 and a fifty-two week high of $784.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.