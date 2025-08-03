Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,955 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of RSI opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 291,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,284.30. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $8,185,824.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $278,975.05. The trade was a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,594,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,044,844. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.