Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 421,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,871,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Xcel Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,436 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,049 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $74.13.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

