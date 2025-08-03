Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Ryder System worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $173.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.51. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $184.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,088.07. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $981,216.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,177.14. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,825 shares of company stock worth $8,338,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on R. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

