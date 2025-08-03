Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in RH by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in RH by 421.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates decreased their target price on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.35.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

