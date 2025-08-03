Cheviot Value Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

