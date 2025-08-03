Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $428.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

