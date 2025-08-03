Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,542 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,811,863 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $295,544,000 after purchasing an additional 931,684 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,675 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 446,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Transocean by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 116,060 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Stock Down 3.8%

RIG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

