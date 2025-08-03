Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 159,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 381,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.