Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires 24,391 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 2.3% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Newmont by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $66.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,154 shares of company stock valued at $572,889. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

