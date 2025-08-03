Cheviot Value Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pan American Silver worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 507.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.