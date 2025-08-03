Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE APD opened at $281.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.36. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.