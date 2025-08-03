26,076 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

