Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 89,271 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

MLPX stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

