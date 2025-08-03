Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THRY. B. Riley lowered their price target on Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Thryv Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $12.13 on Friday. Thryv has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 586,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,976.20. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

