Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $31.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 343.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $31,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

