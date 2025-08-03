SPC Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 5,300 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

EEM stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

