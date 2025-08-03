TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.28.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

