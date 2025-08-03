TIAA Trust National Association Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $709.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $737.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.