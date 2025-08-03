SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hologic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hologic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.16 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

