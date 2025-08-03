Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $283,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

