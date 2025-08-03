The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $344.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

