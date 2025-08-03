PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.28 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

