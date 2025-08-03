SPC Financial Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $110,197,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,158.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,234.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,083.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,830 shares of company stock worth $153,102,930. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

