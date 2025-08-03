Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Acquires 3,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,480,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,060 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,270,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 312,409 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,266,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 309,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,753,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 266,834 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 609.24%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,510,132.50. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,624 shares of company stock worth $1,015,628. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

