MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Raised by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up approximately 1.4% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Trading Down 7.1%
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.83 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.31.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
