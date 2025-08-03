Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Purchases 1,700 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,911,000 after purchasing an additional 386,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,933,000 after acquiring an additional 329,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 53.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 874,942 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after acquiring an additional 246,283 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $153,640.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,231.83. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clifford Burrows purchased 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,712. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

